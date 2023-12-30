Live Radio
Hall helps George Mason secure 94-69 win over North Carolina A&T

The Associated Press

December 30, 2023, 5:18 PM

FAIRFAX, Fa. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall had 18 points in George Mason’s 94-69 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Hall also had seven rebounds for the Patriots (11-2). Darius Maddox added 15 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Ronald Polite had 15 points and shot 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Landon Glasper led the Aggies (2-11) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Jeremy Robinson added 14 points for N.C. A&T. In addition, Uchenna Kellman-Nicholes had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

