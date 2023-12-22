Hall and No. 18 Clemson host Queens

Queens Royals (6-7) at Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Queens Royals (6-7) at Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -21; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Clemson hosts the Queens Royals after PJ Hall scored 21 points in Clemson’s 79-77 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Tigers are 4-0 on their home court. Clemson is eighth in the ACC scoring 78.5 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Royals have gone 0-6 away from home. Queens has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Clemson scores 78.5 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 79.2 Queens allows. Queens averages 11.5 more points per game (80.8) than Clemson gives up (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Girard III is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 14.4 points and 3.5 assists. Hall is shooting 54.0% and averaging 20.2 points for Clemson.

AJ McKee is scoring 17.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Royals. Deyton Albury is averaging 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Queens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

