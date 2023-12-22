Haggerty scores 23, Tulsa downs New Mexico State 65-59

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — PJ Haggerty had 23 points in Tulsa’s 65-59 win against New Mexico State on Friday night.…

Haggerty shot 5 for 13 and 13 of 15 from the free throw line for the Golden Hurricane (8-3). Jared Garcia scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Cobe Williams was 4 of 11 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Femi Odukale led the Aggies (5-9) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and seven rebounds. Kaosi Ezeagu added 10 points and seven rebounds for New Mexico State. Brandon Suggs also recorded nine points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Tulsa next plays Friday against Southwestern Oklahoma State at home, and New Mexico State will host Cal Baptist on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

