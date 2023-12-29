Haggerty scores 21, Tulsa beats D-II Southwestern Oklahoma State 95-54

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — PJ Haggerty’s 21 points helped Tulsa defeat Division II Southwestern Oklahoma State 95-54 on Friday night.…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — PJ Haggerty’s 21 points helped Tulsa defeat Division II Southwestern Oklahoma State 95-54 on Friday night.

Haggerty was 7-of-10 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Golden Hurricane (9-3). Tyshawn Archie scored 17 points and added five rebounds. Jesaiah McWright was 4-of-5 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the foul line to finish with 16 points.

The Bulldogs were led by Jalen Johnson, who posted 14 points. Southwestern Oklahoma State also got 12 points from Jacore Williams. Denali Alexander also had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

