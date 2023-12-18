Haggerty leads Tulsa against Mississippi Valley State after 24-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-10) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-10) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after PJ Haggerty scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 73-72 win against the Missouri State Bears.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 6-0 in home games. Tulsa is seventh in the AAC scoring 76.3 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

The Delta Devils are 0-10 on the road. Mississippi Valley State averages 14.3 turnovers per game and is 0-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Tulsa’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Mississippi Valley State allows. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haggerty is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Golden Hurricane. Cobe Williams is averaging 13.2 points for Tulsa.

Rayquan Brown averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc. Donovan Sanders is averaging 10.1 points and 1.9 steals for Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.