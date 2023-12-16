Guerrier leads No. 16 Illinois against Colgate after 22-point game

Colgate Raiders (6-4) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Colgate Raiders (6-4) at Illinois Fighting Illini (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Illinois hosts the Colgate Raiders after Quincy Guerrier scored 22 points in Illinois’ 86-79 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Fighting Illini are 5-1 on their home court. Illinois is fourth in college basketball with 30.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Guerrier averaging 5.6.

The Raiders are 1-2 in road games. Colgate has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Illinois scores 80.0 points, 16.1 more per game than the 63.9 Colgate gives up. Colgate scores 6.4 more points per game (71.4) than Illinois gives up (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 21.7 points while shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc. Marcus Domask is shooting 43.2% and averaging 11.4 points for Illinois.

Braeden Smith is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Raiders. Ryan Moffatt is averaging 9.8 points for Colgate.

