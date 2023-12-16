Griffin leads Wyoming against Weber State after 23-point game

Weber State Wildcats (5-4) at Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2; over/under…

Weber State Wildcats (5-4) at Wyoming Cowboys (6-3)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming hosts the Weber State Wildcats after Sam Griffin scored 23 points in Wyoming’s 78-70 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Cowboys have gone 4-0 at home. Wyoming is fifth in the MWC scoring 76.6 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are 1-2 on the road. Weber State ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 6.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Tew averaging 1.4.

Wyoming makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Weber State has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Weber State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Wyoming gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffin is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 15.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 38.7% for Wyoming.

Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Dillon Jones is averaging 18.9 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for Weber State.

