Gregory scores 17, sparks No. 11 Kansas State women to 66-51 win over Cincinnati to open Big 12

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gabby Gregory had 12 of her 17 points in the second quarter when No. 11 Kansas State…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gabby Gregory had 12 of her 17 points in the second quarter when No. 11 Kansas State took control and the Wildcats coasted to a 66-41 win over Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati in the conference opener on Saturday.

Gregory was 3 of 4 from 3-point range, 4 of 6 overall and made 6 of 8 free throws.

Zyanna Walker added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Wildcats, who are 13-1 for the fifth time in school history. Ayoka Lee had eight rebounds to go with her six points, making her just the second Wildcat to ever reach 1,000 boards.

Jillian Hayes had 14 points and nine rebounds for Cincinnati (8-4), which had a six-game winning streak snapped.

Behind Gregory, Kanas State outscored the Bearcats 18-3 in the second quarter to lead 29-14 at the half. Cincinnati was 1-of-16 shooting and although the Wildcats were just 4 of 13, they had two 3-pointers and made 8 of 11 from the line.

After Cincinnati’s lone field goal, K-State had a 14-1 run. Gregory contributed a pair of 3-pointers in the surge while Cincinnati was missing its last 10 shots.

The Wildcats scored the first seven points of the third quarter to get the lead to 36-14 and outscored the Bearcats, who were 2-of-10 shooting, 22-7. With Kansas State making 10 of 14 shots, the lead was 51-21 entering the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati ended up shooting 20% (11 of 55) for the game, going 1 of 16 behind the arc.

Kansas State heads home to play another conference newcomer, Houston, on Wednesday. Cincinnati goes to No. 25 West Virginia, also on Wednesday.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.