Gregory puts up 17 as Appalachian State takes down UL Monroe 67-55

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory’s 17 points helped Appalachian State defeat UL Monroe 67-55 on Saturday. Gregory also had…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory’s 17 points helped Appalachian State defeat UL Monroe 67-55 on Saturday.

Gregory also had six rebounds for the Mountaineers (10-3). Tre’Von Spillers scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Justin Abson had 13 points.

The Warhawks (4-7) were led by Nika Metskhvarishvili, who recorded 16 points and nine rebounds. UL Monroe also got 10 points from Jacob Wilson. In addition, Tyreese Watson had eight points, five rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.