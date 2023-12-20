Gregory leads Saint Francis (PA) against Robert Morris after 20-point showing

Robert Morris Colonials (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Robert Morris Colonials (3-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-7)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonials -4.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Cam Gregory scored 20 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 72-65 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Red Flash are 2-2 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is sixth in the NEC scoring 64.5 points while shooting 41.0% from the field.

The Colonials are 0-5 on the road. Robert Morris ranks ninth in the Horizon League scoring 31.6 points per game in the paint led by Markeese Hastings averaging 6.0.

Saint Francis (PA)’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory is averaging 13 points for the Red Flash. Bobby Rosenberger III is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

Hastings is averaging 15.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.