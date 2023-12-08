Green Bay takes on Western Illinois after Reynolds’ 20-point outing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-5, 1-1 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-5, 1-1 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Noah Reynolds scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 78-69 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Phoenix are 3-0 in home games. Green Bay averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Leathernecks are 0-5 in road games. Western Illinois is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Green Bay makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Western Illinois has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 48.1% and averaging 17.7 points for the Phoenix. Foster Wonders is averaging 8.4 points for Green Bay.

James Dent Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 12.0 points for Western Illinois.

