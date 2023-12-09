Green Bay plays Western Illinois after Reynolds’ 20-point showing

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-5, 1-1 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (4-6) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-5, 1-1 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -4; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Noah Reynolds scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 78-69 loss to the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Phoenix are 3-0 on their home court. Green Bay is second in the Horizon League with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Jones averaging 5.6.

The Leathernecks have gone 0-5 away from home. Western Illinois has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

Green Bay averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois scores 5.0 more points per game (71.0) than Green Bay gives up (66.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Foster Wonders averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc. Reynolds is shooting 48.1% and averaging 17.7 points for Green Bay.

James Dent Jr. is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 12.0 points for Western Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.