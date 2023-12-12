Green Bay Phoenix to face UIC Flames on the road

Green Bay Phoenix (4-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at UIC Flames (6-3, 0-1 MVC) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-6, 1-1 Horizon League) at UIC Flames (6-3, 0-1 MVC)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -13; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay visits UIC for a Division 1 Division matchup Tuesday.

The Flames are 2-1 on their home court. UIC is sixth in the MVC with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Filip averaging 1.6.

The Phoenix are 1-4 on the road. Green Bay allows 66.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.2 points per game.

UIC averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game UIC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 51.3% from beyond the arc. Toby Okani is shooting 45.1% and averaging 12.4 points for UIC.

Noah Reynolds is averaging 17.3 points and 5.1 assists for the Phoenix. Elijah Jones is averaging 9.4 points for Green Bay.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

