Green Bay hosts Pullian and Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (3-4) at Green Bay Phoenix (3-4, 0-1 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on the Green Bay Phoenix after Kentrell Pullian scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 90-84 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Phoenix have gone 2-0 at home. Green Bay ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 11.7 assists per game led by Noah Reynolds averaging 5.4.

The Panthers have gone 0-2 away from home. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Horizon League scoring 32.6 points per game in the paint led by BJ Freeman averaging 8.0.

Green Bay’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee scores 11.2 more points per game (76.6) than Green Bay gives up (65.4).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.4 points for the Phoenix. Rich Byhre is averaging 7.0 points for Green Bay.

Freeman is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 19.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Pullian is averaging nine points and 5.6 rebounds for Milwaukee.

