Green Bay faces Robert Morris following Reynolds’ 39-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (4-10, 0-3 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (7-7, 2-1 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts the Robert Morris Colonials after Noah Reynolds scored 39 points in Green Bay’s 88-77 victory over the Wright State Raiders.

The Phoenix have gone 5-1 in home games. Green Bay allows 66.7 points and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Colonials are 0-3 in Horizon League play. Robert Morris gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Green Bay is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Robert Morris allows to opponents. Robert Morris scores 5.9 more points per game (72.6) than Green Bay allows to opponents (66.7).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Phoenix. Elijah Jones is averaging 8.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 60.8% over the last 10 games for Green Bay.

Markeese Hastings is averaging 15.5 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Robert Morris.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Colonials: 3-7, averaging 75.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

