Green and Florida State host Winthrop

Winthrop Eagles (8-5) at Florida State Seminoles (5-5, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seminoles -8.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts the Winthrop Eagles after Darin Green Jr. scored 24 points in Florida State’s 91-75 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Seminoles are 3-2 on their home court. Florida State ranks eighth in the ACC with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Corhen averaging 7.3.

The Eagles are 2-4 in road games. Winthrop ranks fourth in the Big South shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Florida State’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Florida State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, while averaging 13.6 points. Jamir Watkins is shooting 45.9% and averaging 12.8 points for Florida State.

KJ Doucet averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc. Kelton Talford is shooting 56.1% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for Winthrop.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

