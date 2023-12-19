Gray scores 16, Cornell takes down Siena 95-74

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Gray had 16 points in Cornell’s 95-74 victory against Siena on Tuesday night. Gray also…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Gray had 16 points in Cornell’s 95-74 victory against Siena on Tuesday night.

Gray also contributed four steals for the Big Red (8-2). Guy Ragland Jr. and Keller Boothby added 13 points apiece.

The Saints (2-9) were led by Sean Durugordon, who posted 23 points and 15 rebounds. Zek Tekin added 10 points for Siena. Michael Eley also had nine points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.