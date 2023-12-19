CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Gray scores 16, Cornell…

Gray scores 16, Cornell takes down Siena 95-74

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 10:27 PM

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Isaiah Gray had 16 points in Cornell’s 95-74 victory against Siena on Tuesday night.

Gray also contributed four steals for the Big Red (8-2). Guy Ragland Jr. and Keller Boothby added 13 points apiece.

The Saints (2-9) were led by Sean Durugordon, who posted 23 points and 15 rebounds. Zek Tekin added 10 points for Siena. Michael Eley also had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

