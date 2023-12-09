Gray leads NJIT against Wake Forest after 21-point showing

NJIT Highlanders (2-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon…

NJIT Highlanders (2-6) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -25; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT plays the Wake Forest Demon Deacons after Mekhi Gray scored 21 points in NJIT’s 80-77 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Demon Deacons are 4-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is eighth in the ACC scoring 78.5 points while shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Highlanders are 1-4 in road games. NJIT has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Wake Forest makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than NJIT has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). NJIT averages 66.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 70.8 Wake Forest gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is shooting 48.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Wake Forest.

Elijah Buchanan is averaging 12.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for NJIT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.