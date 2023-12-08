Grant scores 19 as Duquesne defeats Saint Peter’s 68-59

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 19 points helped Duquesne defeat Saint Peter’s 68-59 on Friday night. Grant had six…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant’s 19 points helped Duquesne defeat Saint Peter’s 68-59 on Friday night.

Grant had six rebounds for the Dukes (7-2). Jimmy Clark III added 12 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had five assists and six steals. Fousseyni Drame had 11 points and was 3 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line.

Corey Washington led the way for the Peacocks (3-5) with 12 points. Armoni Zeigler added 10 points, six assists and two blocks for Saint Peter’s. Mouhamed Sow also had 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

