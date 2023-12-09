Grand Canyon takes on Liberty following Harrison’s 23-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1, 2-0 WAC) at Liberty Flames (7-2) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1, 2-0 WAC) at Liberty Flames (7-2)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon plays the Liberty Flames after Rayshon Harrison scored 23 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-73 win over the San Diego State Aztecs.

The Flames have gone 3-0 at home. Liberty ranks second in the CUSA with 15.3 assists per game led by Colin Porter averaging 3.7.

The Antelopes have gone 1-0 away from home. Grand Canyon leads the WAC scoring 80.1 points per game while shooting 46.8%.

Liberty averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% for Liberty.

Tyon Grant-Foster is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and two steals. Harrison is averaging 15.5 points and 3.6 assists for Grand Canyon.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

