Grand Canyon hosts Louisiana Tech after Batcho’s 24-point outing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1, 2-0 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (9-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (11-1, 2-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Daniel Batcho scored 24 points in Louisiana Tech’s 79-73 overtime loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Antelopes have gone 6-0 in home games. Grand Canyon has an 8-1 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 on the road. Louisiana Tech ranks fourth in the CUSA with 13.5 assists per game led by Sean Newman Jr. averaging 5.1.

Grand Canyon’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Grand Canyon allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayshon Harrison is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Isaiah Crawford is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Batcho is averaging 14.3 points and 11.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 41.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

