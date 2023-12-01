Grand Canyon faces UT Arlington following Grant-Foster’s 25-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-69 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Antelopes are 3-0 in home games. Grand Canyon is fourth in the WAC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant-Foster averaging 5.2.

The Mavericks are 1-0 in WAC play. UT Arlington ranks eighth in the WAC allowing 75.9 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Grand Canyon makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). UT Arlington has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The Antelopes and Mavericks meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant-Foster is shooting 53.5% and averaging 22.5 points for the Antelopes. Collin Moore is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Grand Canyon.

Kade Douglas is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 7.7 points. Shemar Wilson is averaging 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for UT Arlington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.