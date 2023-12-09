Grambling visits Washington State, aims to break road skid

Grambling Tigers (2-6) at Washington State Cougars (7-1) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will aim to…

Grambling Tigers (2-6) at Washington State Cougars (7-1)

Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will aim to break its five-game road losing streak when the Tigers visit Washington State.

The Cougars have gone 6-0 in home games. Washington State scores 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 18.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-4 in road games. Grambling gives up 80.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.6 points per game.

Washington State is shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 49.0% Grambling allows to opponents. Grambling has shot at a 43.2% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points greater than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Rice is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Cougars. Isaac Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 63.8% for Washington State.

Kintavious Dozier is shooting 45.5% and averaging 11.9 points for the Tigers. Jalen Johnson is averaging 10.1 points for Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

