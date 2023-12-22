Grambling visits Pullin and Florida

Grambling Tigers (2-9) at Florida Gators (8-3) Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -26; over/under is…

Grambling Tigers (2-9) at Florida Gators (8-3)

Gainesville, Florida; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -26; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Florida hosts the Grambling Tigers after Zyon Pullin scored 22 points in Florida’s 106-101 overtime win over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Gators have gone 4-0 at home. Florida leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 45.4 boards. Tyrese Samuel leads the Gators with 8.5 rebounds.

The Tigers are 0-7 on the road. Grambling is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Florida’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Grambling allows. Grambling has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 16.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals. Samuel is averaging 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Florida.

Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 8.9 points for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

