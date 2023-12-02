Grambling visits Dayton following Brea’s 22-point game

Grambling Tigers (2-5) at Dayton Flyers (5-2) Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -20.5; over/under is…

Grambling Tigers (2-5) at Dayton Flyers (5-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -20.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton hosts the Grambling Tigers after Koby Brea scored 22 points in Dayton’s 65-63 win against the SMU Mustangs.

The Flyers are 2-0 in home games. Dayton has a 5-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Tigers have gone 0-3 away from home. Grambling is fifth in the SWAC scoring 70.4 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

Dayton scores 69.1 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 80.6 Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 70.4 points per game, 3.7 more than the 66.7 Dayton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daron Holmes is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Flyers. Brea is averaging 11.9 points for Dayton.

Kintavious Dozier is averaging 12.4 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 11 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for Grambling.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

