Grambling plays Washington State on 5-game road skid

Grambling Tigers (2-6) at Washington State Cougars (7-1) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -22.5; over/under…

Grambling Tigers (2-6) at Washington State Cougars (7-1)

Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -22.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling will aim to stop its five-game road slide when the Tigers face Washington State.

The Cougars are 6-0 on their home court. Washington State has a 7-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 0-4 on the road. Grambling is seventh in the SWAC scoring 67.4 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Washington State scores 80.1 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 80.0 Grambling gives up. Grambling has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Myles Rice is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.3 points for Washington State.

Kintavious Dozier is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Jalen Johnson is averaging 10.1 points for Grambling.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.