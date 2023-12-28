Goracke’s 29 lead Montana State past Idaho State 74-66 in Big Sky Conference opener

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brian Goracke scored 29 points as Montana State beat Idaho State 74-66 on Thursday night to…

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Brian Goracke scored 29 points as Montana State beat Idaho State 74-66 on Thursday night to begin Big Sky Conference play.

Goracke had eight rebounds for the Bobcats (6-6). Eddie Turner III scored 18 points while going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Robert Ford III had 15 points and was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

The Bengals (4-8) were led by Miguel Tomley, who posted 19 points. Brayden Parker added 17 points for Idaho State. Maleek Arington also had 11 points, seven assists and two steals.

