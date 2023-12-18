Goracke and Montana State host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-7, 0-2 WAC) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5) Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-7, 0-2 WAC) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5)

Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Brian Goracke scored 29 points in Montana State’s 106-81 win over the SAGU American Indian Warriors.

The Bobcats are 3-3 on their home court. Montana State is ninth in the Big Sky with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Robert Ford III averaging 6.7.

The Thunderbirds are 0-6 on the road. Southern Utah has a 1-7 record against teams over .500.

Montana State averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 46.5% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Patterson is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 11.2 points. Goracke is shooting 42.4% and averaging 14.9 points for Montana State.

Dominique Ford is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists. Parsa Fallah is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for Southern Utah.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.