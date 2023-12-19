Goracke and Montana State host Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-7, 0-2 WAC) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5) Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-7, 0-2 WAC) at Montana State Bobcats (4-5)

Bozeman, Montana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State faces the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Brian Goracke scored 29 points in Montana State’s 106-81 win over the SAGU American Indian Warriors.

The Bobcats have gone 3-3 in home games. Montana State has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunderbirds have gone 0-6 away from home. Southern Utah has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Montana State averages 72.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer points than the 77.5 Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Montana State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goracke is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 13.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 45.3% for Montana State.

Dominique Ford is averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Thunderbirds. Parsa Fallah is averaging 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for Southern Utah.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.