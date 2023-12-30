Gonsalves scores 21 to lead Utah Tech over Florida International 96-92 in OT

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Noa Gonsalves scored 21 points and Utah Tech beat Florida International 96-92 in overtime on…

Tanner Christensen scored the first four points and Angelo Kambala hit a 3-pointer as Utah Tech opened the extra period on a 7-2 surge. Javaunte Hawkins, who made a 3-pointer for FIU to force overtime tied 83-all, made a 3 to pull the Panthers to 93-92 with 17 seconds left. Hawkins then missed another 3-point attempt with three seconds left to end it.

Gonsalves shot 7 for 12, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Trailblazers (6-7). Aric Demings scored 19 points and added seven rebounds. Christensen shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks.

The Panthers (5-10) were led by Hawkins, who recorded 27 points, four assists and three steals. Arturo Dean added 21 points and six steals. Jaidon Lipscomb had 13 points and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

