Glasper leads N.C. A&T against George Mason after 30-point game

North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-10) at George Mason Patriots (10-2)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -20.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the George Mason Patriots after Landon Glasper scored 30 points in N.C. A&T’s 85-82 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Patriots have gone 7-0 at home. George Mason is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Aggies are 1-5 on the road. N.C. A&T gives up 84.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 15.3 points per game.

George Mason’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game George Mason gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Patriots.

Glasper is scoring 20.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

