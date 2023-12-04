Gipson and Mississippi Valley State host Liberty

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) at Liberty Flames (6-2) Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-8) at Liberty Flames (6-2)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State faces the Liberty Flames after Arecko Gipson scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 79-48 loss to the North Texas Mean Green.

The Flames have gone 2-0 at home. Liberty averages 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-8 away from home. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-8 record against opponents over .500.

Liberty averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Liberty allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Rode is scoring 14.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.8% for Liberty.

Rayquan Brown is averaging 15.4 points for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 9.8 points for Mississippi Valley State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.