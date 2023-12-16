Giles scores 20, Radford defeats Bucknell 70-63

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 20 points as Radford beat Bucknell 70-63 on Saturday night. Giles added three…

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kenyon Giles scored 20 points as Radford beat Bucknell 70-63 on Saturday night.

Giles added three steals for the Highlanders (9-4). Bryan Antoine shot 5 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Chandler Turner had 14 points and was 7 of 13 shooting (0 for 3 from 3-point range).

Jack Forrest led the Bison (3-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Noah Williamson added 13 points and four assists for Bucknell. In addition, Ian Motta finished with 11 points.

Radford plays Wednesday against West Virginia on the road. Bucknell visits Merrimack on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

