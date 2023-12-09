Gilbert leads Iowa State against Prairie View A&M after 25-point outing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) at Iowa State Cyclones (7-2)

Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State takes on the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Keshon Gilbert scored 25 points in Iowa State’s 90-65 victory against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Cyclones have gone 5-0 in home games. Iowa State averages 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 24.1 points per game.

The Panthers have gone 2-3 away from home. Prairie View A&M is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Iowa State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Prairie View A&M has shot at a 39.9% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilbert is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Cyclones. Tamin Lipsey is averaging 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 48.9% for Iowa State.

Charles Smith IV is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 16.6 points. Chris Felix Jr. is averaging 13.6 points for Prairie View A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

