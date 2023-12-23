Georgia Tech takes on Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Honolulu; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The…

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Honolulu; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nevada Wolf Pack and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Yellow Jackets have a 7-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Georgia Tech is the ACC leader with 43.1 rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 9.3.

The Wolf Pack have an 11-1 record in non-conference games. Nevada has a 9-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgia Tech scores 72.4 points, 7.6 more per game than the 64.8 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Georgia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is shooting 33.5% and averaging 15.2 points for the Yellow Jackets. Dabbo Coleman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia Tech.

Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.3 points for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

