Georgia Tech faces Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3, 1-0 ACC) Honolulu; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3, 1-0 ACC)

Honolulu; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -6; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Nevada Wolf Pack at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Yellow Jackets have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Georgia Tech averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wolf Pack have an 11-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Nevada averages 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Georgia Tech’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Nevada gives up. Nevada scores 8.3 more points per game (79.3) than Georgia Tech gives up to opponents (71.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly is averaging 15.2 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Wolf Pack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.