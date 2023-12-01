Georgia State visits Kennesaw State after Cottle’s 20-point showing

Georgia State Panthers (3-3) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-3) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes…

Georgia State Panthers (3-3) at Kennesaw State Owls (4-3)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on the Georgia State Panthers after Simeon Cottle scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 91-84 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Owls have gone 2-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Panthers are 2-2 in road games. Georgia State is 0-3 against opponents over .500.

Kennesaw State averages 86.3 points, 9.5 more per game than the 76.8 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Kennesaw State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle is shooting 40.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Owls. Jamel King is averaging 7.9 points for Kennesaw State.

Lucas Taylor is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 13.0 points for Georgia State.

