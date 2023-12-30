Georgia State takes home win streak into matchup with Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8) at Georgia State Panthers (5-6) Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1;…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-8) at Georgia State Panthers (5-6)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Panthers take on Arkansas State.

The Panthers are 3-1 on their home court. Georgia State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 13.3 assists per game led by Dwon Odom averaging 4.7.

The Red Wolves have gone 1-6 away from home. Arkansas State is seventh in the Sun Belt with 14.6 assists per game led by Caleb Fields averaging 4.1.

Georgia State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 74.3 points per game, 1.5 more than the 72.8 Georgia State gives up.

The Panthers and Red Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Taylor is averaging 14 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Dyondre Dominguez is averaging 12.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Taryn Todd is averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Red Wolves: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.