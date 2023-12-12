Georgia Southern visits Knecht and No. 12 Tennessee

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) at Tennessee Volunteers (6-3) Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -33.5; over/under…

Georgia Southern Eagles (0-9) at Tennessee Volunteers (6-3)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -33.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Tennessee takes on the Georgia Southern Eagles after Dalton Knecht scored 21 points in Tennessee’s 86-79 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Volunteers have gone 4-0 in home games. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC with 15.9 assists per game led by Zakai Zeigler averaging 3.9.

The Eagles are 0-6 on the road. Georgia Southern has a 0-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Tennessee is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 48.1% Georgia Southern allows to opponents. Georgia Southern averages 68.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 68.2 Tennessee allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Knecht is scoring 19.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Volunteers. Josiah-Jordan James is averaging 11.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 46.6% for Tennessee.

Tyren Moore is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Jamar Franklin is averaging 9.4 points and 2.4 rebounds for Georgia Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.