Georgia Southern hosts UNC Wilmington following White’s 21-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-10)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -9; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits the Georgia Southern Eagles after Trazarien White scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 119-50 victory over the Montreat Cavaliers.

The Eagles are 0-1 in home games. Georgia Southern is 0-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seahawks are 3-1 in road games. UNC Wilmington is ninth in the CAA with 36.0 rebounds per game led by White averaging 6.2.

Georgia Southern scores 66.8 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than the 70.1 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 5.1 more points per game (86.6) than Georgia Southern allows (81.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Jamar Franklin is shooting 39.0% and averaging 9.3 points for Georgia Southern.

White is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 13.3 points and 2.2 rebounds for UNC Wilmington.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

