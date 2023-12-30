Georgia Southern faces Southern Miss, aims to end 12-game skid

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern heads into the matchup against Southern Miss as losers of 12 straight games.

The Eagles have gone 0-2 in home games. Georgia Southern is 0-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Eagles are 3-2 in road games. Southern Miss ranks third in the Sun Belt giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Georgia Southern averages 65.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 70.0 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Georgia Southern gives up.

The Eagles and Golden Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12 points. Jamar Franklin is shooting 37.0% and averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Austin Crowley averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Victor Hart is averaging 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 66.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

