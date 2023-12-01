Georgia Southern faces Jacksonville, looks to stop 7-game skid

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern heads into…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern heads into the matchup with Jacksonville as losers of seven games in a row.

The Eagles play their first home game after going 0-7 to start the season. Georgia Southern is 0-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dolphins are 1-2 on the road. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN allowing 71.9 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

Georgia Southern is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 40.6% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 76.7 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 85.1 Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Dean is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Georgia Southern.

Robert McCray is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Bryce Workman is averaging 14.3 points for Jacksonville.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.