Georgia Southern Eagles and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles square off in Savannah, Georgia

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11)

Savannah, Georgia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Georgia Southern Eagles square off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles in Savannah, Georgia.

The Georgia Southern Eagles have a 0-11 record in non-conference play. Georgia Southern is 0-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 3-9 in non-conference play. FGCU ranks seventh in the ASUN allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Georgia Southern scores 67.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 74.4 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 68.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 81.5 Georgia Southern allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Dean is averaging 9.9 points for the Georgia Southern Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 13.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Dallion Johnson is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, while averaging 9.3 points. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 13.4 points and 7.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Southern Eagles: 0-10, averaging 68.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.