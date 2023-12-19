Georgia Southern Eagles and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles play in Savannah, Georgia

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11) Savannah, Georgia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-9) vs. Georgia Southern Eagles (0-11)

Savannah, Georgia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and the Georgia Southern Eagles play at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

The Georgia Southern Eagles have a 0-11 record against non-conference oppponents. Georgia Southern is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

The Florida Gulf Coast Eagles are 3-9 in non-conference play. FGCU is seventh in the ASUN with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 3.3.

Georgia Southern averages 67.7 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 74.4 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 68.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than the 81.5 Georgia Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Dean is averaging 9.9 points for the Georgia Southern Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 13.0 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Kellman is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles. Dallion Johnson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Southern Eagles: 0-10, averaging 68.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points per game.

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.