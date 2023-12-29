Georgia puts home win streak on the line against Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia will try to…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-3)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Georgia Bulldogs play Alabama A&M.

The Georgia Bulldogs have gone 8-0 in home games. Georgia ranks seventh in the SEC in team defense, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 0-8 on the road. Alabama A&M allows 87.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 18.0 points per game.

Georgia is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is shooting 46.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Georgia Bulldogs, while averaging 13.7 points. Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Dailin Smith is averaging 14.2 points for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Alabama A&M Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

