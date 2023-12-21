Georgia hosts North Florida after Lanier’s 22-point game

North Florida Ospreys (7-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) Athens, Georgia; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the…

North Florida Ospreys (7-6) at Georgia Bulldogs (8-3)

Athens, Georgia; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits the Georgia Bulldogs after Chaz Lanier scored 22 points in North Florida’s 91-75 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Bulldogs are 7-0 on their home court. Georgia has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ospreys are 1-4 on the road. North Florida ranks third in the ASUN shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Georgia averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.3 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Ametri Moss is averaging 11.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Ospreys. Lanier is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 73.8 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

