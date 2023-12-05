Georgia hosts Ndongo and Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-3) Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-2, 1-0 ACC) at Georgia Bulldogs (5-3)

Athens, Georgia; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -5.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays the Georgia Bulldogs after Baye Ndongo scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 72-68 victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 at home. Georgia averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 0-1 away from home. Georgia Tech is ninth in the ACC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ndongo averaging 4.3.

Georgia scores 71.6 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 72.8 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 72.7 points per game, 1.8 more than the 70.9 Georgia allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is shooting 38.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Georgia.

Miles Kelly is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 18.8 points and 6.7 rebounds. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 11.3 points for Georgia Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

