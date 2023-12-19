CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Georgia hosts Mount St. Mary’s after Reaves’ 20-point game

The Associated Press

December 19, 2023, 3:42 AM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) at Georgia Bulldogs (7-3)

Athens, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s faces the Georgia Bulldogs after Josh Reaves scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 72-65 win over the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in home games. Georgia is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

The Mountaineers are 2-5 on the road. Mount St. Mary’s averages 71.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Georgia scores 71.5 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 69.5 Mount St. Mary’s allows. Mount St. Mary’s averages 71.8 points per game, 3.1 more than the 68.7 Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is shooting 40.5% and averaging 12.6 points for the Bulldogs. Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Georgia.

Reaves averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Dakota Leffew is averaging 17.2 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for Mount St. Mary’s.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

