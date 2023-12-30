Georgia Bulldogs face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on 7-game win streak

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) at Georgia Bulldogs (9-3)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -21.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia comes into a matchup against Alabama A&M as winners of seven consecutive games.

The Georgia Bulldogs are 8-0 on their home court. Georgia is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are 0-8 in road games. Alabama A&M allows 87.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.0 points per game.

Georgia is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Alabama A&M allows to opponents. Alabama A&M averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Georgia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is averaging 13.7 points for the Georgia Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Georgia.

Dailin Smith is shooting 42.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs. Omari Peek-Green is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Georgia Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Alabama A&M Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.