Georgetown visits Notre Dame after Burton’s 20-point outing

Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5, 0-1 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Georgetown Hoyas (6-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-5, 0-1 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on the Georgetown Hoyas after Markus Burton scored 20 points in Notre Dame’s 78-59 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Fighting Irish have gone 3-1 at home. Notre Dame has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoyas are 0-1 on the road. Georgetown is sixth in the Big East scoring 77.1 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

Notre Dame is shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Georgetown allows to opponents. Georgetown averages 9.8 more points per game (77.1) than Notre Dame allows (67.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 52.5% for Notre Dame.

Jayden Epps is averaging 18.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for Georgetown.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.